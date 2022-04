The Greenfield Jackets swept South Fulton in a baseball double-header Friday.

In Game 1, Greenfield won 11-5 with Zane High the winning pitcher. High has 13 strike outs.

Will Harris was 4-5, Hayden Smith 3-5, Talon Reddick 2-4, and Elijah St. Romain 2-3.

In Game 2, Greenfield won 9 to 2 with Matt Scates the winning pitcher.

Will Harris was 2-4, Barkley Biggs 2-4, and Talon Reddick 2-2.