HS Softball: Westview shuts out Gibson County 10-0

Good Friday brought a win for district play for the Westview Lady Chargers as they shut out Gibson County 10-0.

Tanyla Ward singled up the middle with bases loaded in the fifth inning to push the margin to 10, evoking the mercy rule.

Alexis Evans, Emma Barner, and McCall Sims each belted home runs in the contest.

Braedyn Hazlewood and Sims combined for a one hitter.

Hazlewood struck out eight, and allowed 0 hits in four innings of work.

The Lady Chargers improve to 17-7, and head to Crockett County Monday, before returning home Tuesday to face Union City in a district contest.