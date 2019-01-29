Two Greenfield football players had their jerseys retired last night during senior night for the Greenfield basketball teams.

No other Greenfield football players will wear number 21 or number 10, as Grant Huffstetler and Nyrail Jackson received recognition for their outstanding high school football careers last night.

Huffstetler’s 1,241 yards and 23 touchdowns this season, and Jackson’s 1,301 yards and 21 touchdowns led them to being named Region 7-A Co-Offensive Players of the Year.

They also represented Greenfield in the West Tennessee All-Star Game, where they led Team South to victory.