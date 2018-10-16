Two multi-state lottery games now have combined jackpot amounts of just under one-billion dollars.

Tonight’s Mega-Millions lottery drawing will be for $654 million dollars.

Should a single ticket match all six numbers in this drawing, that person could choose to accept a lump-sum cash payout of $372.6 million dollars before taxes.

Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing has now grown to $345 million dollars.

A single winning ticket in this drawing could walk away with a cash option payout of $199 million dollars.

Both lottery games are played in both Tennessee and Kentucky.

