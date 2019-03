Lottery players across the nation are now purchasing tickets for a huge jackpot drawing on Saturday night.

After multiple weeks without a grand prize ticket being sold, the Powerball jackpot has grown to $625 million dollars.

Should a ticket match all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing, that person would have the option to take a one-time lump sum payout of $380.6 million dollars before taxes.

Powerball is played in 44 states, that includes Tennessee and Kentucky.