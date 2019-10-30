A two-day, undercover operation by several law enforcement agencies has resulted in the arrests of 16 men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the sting began October 24th, as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in Rutherford County.

TBI reports said authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to commercial sex, with minors being the focus.

As a result of the operation, the 16 arrested men, ranging in ages of 23 to 55 years old, were taken to the Rutherford County Jail.