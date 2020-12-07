A Humboldt man was arrested on multiple charges, after fleeing from a Kentucky State Police checkpoint Saturday morning.

Post 1 reports said Troopers and deputies from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office were conducting the checkpoint, when 34 year old Desmond Hubbard was directed to a secondary location by an officer.

Reports said Hubbard refused the officers command and accelerated from the scene, nearly striking a Trooper and deputy.

A pursuit then ensued through McCracken County and into Graves County, where Hubbard’s vehicle left the roadway, traveled through a field and struck a tree.

State Police reports said Hubbard fled the scene on foot, and was later captured in a barn.

Following his arrest, Hubbard was issued charges from both McCracken and Graves County that included wanton endangerment of a police officer, fleeing and evading police and aggravated driving under the influence.