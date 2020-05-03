A Humboldt man is facing a homicide charge in connection to a fatal fire in Gibson County.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says 33-year-old David Glynn Riggs was arrested Sunday for Reckless Homicide in the death of 84-year-old Perry M. Boling, whose body was discovered earlier in the day by first responders after being called to an apartment fire on Old Gibson Road in Humboldt.

Niland says TBI agents, along with accelerant detection K9 Wrigley, also responded to the scene, along with deputies with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department, who developed information indicating Riggs was responsible for starting the fire.

Riggs is being held in the Gibson County Jail without bond.