Union City police arrested a Humboldt man on charges of shoplifting over $2,200 in merchandise from Wal-Mart.

Police reports said officers were called to the West Reelfoot Avenue location on September 22nd, after 54 year old Paul David Berry was caught exiting the store without paying for approximately $357 in merchandise.

When speaking with officers, Berry admitted to the attempt to leave without paying and was issued a citation for shoplifting.

When police escorted Berry out to his vehicle, they discovered additional items that had been taken, including two 40-inch televisions, an Xbox game system and 18,000 BTU heater.

Berry then admitted to taking items from the store in two separate trips, before being stopped on the third try.

All of the merchandise valued at $2,213 was returned to the store, with Berry arrested for shoplifting.

Police reports said the vehicle used in the attempted theft was also towed from the parking lot.