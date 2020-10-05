A Gibson County man who was free on bond for a previous arson charge is now charged in connection with a weekend fire at a residence in Humboldt, in which four individuals were inside.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 34-year-old David Riggs, of Humboldt, was arrested Saturday night for Aggravated Arson after agents used an accelerant detection K9 “Wrigley” in the investigation of a Saturday house fire on South 17th Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

Riggs is being held in the Gibson County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

McAlister says at the time of his arrest, Riggs was free on bond from a May 2020 charge of Reckless Homicide in a fatal fire in Humboldt.