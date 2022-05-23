Humboldt Man Dies in Kentucky Lake Boating Accident

A Humboldt man lost his life in a boating accident on Kentucky Lake.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reports said the body of 60 year old Daniel Keeling was recovered Sunday, near the West Sandy portion of Kentucky Lake.

Reports said TWRA officers were contacted Sunday morning around 11:15, when an unoccupied bass boat was discovered.

The body of Keeling was discovered a few hours later near the location of the boat.

Reports said Keeling was not wearing a life jacket.