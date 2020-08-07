A Humboldt man is facing 10 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 25-year-old Taylor Cunningham was sentenced this week in a Jackson federal court to 120 months in federal prison followed by three years supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.

Cunningham was arrested on June 7th, 2019 after fleeing from drug task force agents who had arranged for a confidential source to buy an ounce of ice meth.

Agents found and seized a loaded handgun found beside Cunningham on the ground, as well as an extra fully-loaded 30 round magazine, a bag containing 21 grams of methamphetamine, and a set of digital scales.

A search of a brown bag Cunningham was carrying revealed another three bags of meth weighing approximately 39.5 grams. Also seized were approximately 407 Xanax pills, 46 Amphetamine/Dextroamphetamine pills (approximate total weight of 16.5 grams), one ecstasy pill, two morphine pills, seven unidentifiable pills and $3,301 on Cunningham’s person.

Agents later verified Cunningham had been previously convicted of felony burglary in Humboldt in 2017 and prohibited by federal law from possession of firearms or ammunition.