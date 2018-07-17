A Gibson County man has been indicted on child exploitation charges.

66-year-old Finis Ewin “Pete” Hill, of Humboldt, was indicted Tuesday on child exploitation charges by a grand jury after being accused last month of using the internet in an attempt to entice a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Hill is also charged with traveling from Tennessee to Mississippi on June 16, to meet with a person he believed to be under sixteen and engage in illicit sexual activity.

If convicted, on count one of the indictment Hill faces up to 30 years in federal prison, $250,000 fine, and supervised release of five years up to life. On count two of the indictment, Hill faces 10 years up to life imprisonment, five years supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Hill was on supervised released from a 2005 crime and a petition to revoke that release has been filed.

The case was investigated by the Milan Police Department and the FBI.

