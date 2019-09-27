A Humboldt man will spend 90 months in federal prison for illegal possession of firearms.

U.S. Attorney Micheal Dunavant announced that 34 year old Matthew Pate was sentenced following charges issued in Gibson County in July.

Court reports said sheriff’s deputies responded to the call of Pate waiving a bb-gun at his wife, mother-in-law and children.

Officers learned the gun was actually a .380 caliber pistol, with Pate being a convicted felon.

A search of the residence also revealed five additional firearms, with one being stolen and one having obliterated serial numbers.