The cities of Humboldt, Martin, and McKenzie are receiving part of $2.8 million dollars in investments from the Delta Regional Authority for infrastructure improvements.

The city of Martin is receiving $850,000 dollars for road improvements and to build a truck staging area to support increased truck traffic at MTD, as it adds a new product line and 200 new jobs with the expansion.

The McKenzie Industrial Development Board will receive $400,000 dollars to provide a new roof and to upgrade electrical, air conditioning and heating to support Pottery Direct and 43 new jobs locating in the Nestaway Building on Airport Road, which has been vacant for eight years.

The city of Humboldt is receiving $500,000 dollars to build a new wastewater treatment plant within the Gibson County Industrial Park to support the new Tyson plant that will create 1,400 jobs.

The West Tennessee cities of Lexington and Savannah also received investments from the Delta Regional Authority.

