Humboldt Police investigating after two bodies discovered on Christmas Eve

The Humboldt Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were discovered on Christmas Eve.

According to a press release from the department, officers found the bodies of a man and woman at a residence on North 18th Avenue.

Officers have identified male subject as 44-year-old Billy Dale Yarbrough, of Humboldt. The identity of the female subject is still unknown at this time.

The bodies have been sent to the state medical examiner’s office for autopsy and the cause of death for both subjects is unknown at this time.