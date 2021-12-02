Humboldt shooting suspect in custody

The man wanted in Tuesday night’s shooting at a Humboldt High School basketball game is in custody after surrendering to police Wednesday night.

The Jackson Sun reports 18-year-old Jadon Davon Hardiman is facing multiple charges including First-Degree Murder and Attempted First-Degree Murder.

According to a statement Wednesday by Humboldt Police, 21-year-old Justin Kevon Pankey, of Humboldt, was shot and died at the scene in the lobby of the Humboldt High School gym. Jackson resident, 18-year-old Xavier Clifton, was shot and flown to Memphis Regional One where he was listed in serious condition after overnight surgery.

A third victim, Dontavious Cross, was treated and released at a Jackson hospital.

The shooting happened just outside the gymnasium as Humboldt was hosting Jackson North Side.