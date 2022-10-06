Humphreys County man arrested in connection to 2021 Henderson County murder

A Humphreys County man is facing charges in connection to a 2021 murder in Henderson County.

Twenty-one-year-old Gabriel Seth Box, of New Johnsonville, was arrested Wednesday in Gulf Shores, Alabama on charges of Premeditated First Degree Murder, Theft, and Tampering with Evidence in the murder of 19-year-old Felicity Nicole Inman.

Inman’s body was found last November at an address on Highway 412 in Decatur County.

Authorities later determined the murder happened in Henderson County and that Box was the person responsible for her death.

Box is being held without bond in the Baldwin County, Alabama Jail pending extradition to Tennessee.