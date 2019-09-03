A Humphreys County woman is charged with stealing over $600 dollars from a wallet left at a medical clinic in Dresden.

54-year-old Becky Renee Parker, of Waverly, is accused of taking $611 dollars from a wallet that the victim accidentally left in a room at Dresden Specialty Clinic.

The victim told Dresden Police that Parker was the only person who went into the room during the time of the theft.

Dresden Police Chief Steve Howe contacted Parker by phone and told her that if she didn’t return the money, charges would be filed.

After three days, Parker hadn’t returned the money, and Chief Howe attempted to call her again, but the number had been changed.

Parker is charged with Theft of Property and was released from the Weakley County Jail.