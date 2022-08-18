Hundreds of new UT Martin students arrive for ‘Move-In Mania’

Hundreds of new UT Martin students arrived early on campus Thursday for the annual “Move-In Mania,” part of the university’s Welcome Weekend.

UTM Residence Life Assistant Director Ryan Martin told Thunderbolt Radio News that lots of volunteers helped move-in new students.

(AUDIO)

Martin says nearly 2,000 students will be living on campus and explains what they can expect this fall semester.

(AUDIO)

UT Martin’s fall classes begin Monday.

(Story and photos by Pamela Pryor)