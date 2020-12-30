A Huntingdon industrial park is among the newest Select Tennessee Certified Sites chosen by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

The Huntingdon Industrial Park South sponsored by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce was chosen along with the Columbia Tennessee Rail Site and the Stewart-Houston Industrial Park as the newest certified sites for the program.

The certification process ensures that each certified site meets high quality standards and are primed for development. Certified sites must have documented environmental conditions and geotechnical analysis, existing onsite utilities or a formal plan to extend utilities to the site, and truck-quality road access.