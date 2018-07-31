A Carroll County man is facing assault charges after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend when she tried to end the relationship.

According to the McKenzie Police report, 22-year-old Jason Anderson of Huntingdon is facing aggravated assault and domestic assault charges after the victim told police she was ending the relationship with Anderson and had stopped on Randle Street in McKenzie to let him out when he began assaulting her.

The victim told police Anderson hit her and strangled her and stopped when he noticed she was bleeding from her nose and mouth.

Anderson is set to appear this week in Weakley County General Sessions Court.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...