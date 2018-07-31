Beginning Wednesday, the Huntingdon Public Safety Department will be providing a School Resource Officer to Huntingdon Primary School, Huntingdon Middle School, and Huntingdon High School.

Director of Public Safety Walter Smothers the three new Huntingdon Schools SROs are Patrolmen Paul Hugueley, Drake Whitworth, and Jackie Allen.

Smothers says officers from the department have been going to the schools before classes in the mornings and conducting numerous walk-throughs in the schools since 2012, but now the officers will be in the schools full-time.

Smothers adds that while there’ve been no problems in the schools, it was mutually agreed that it was time to follow suit with other schools and police departments in attempting to maintain the highest level of security for students.

