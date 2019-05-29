A Huntingdon woman is facing drug and tampering charges after a traffic stop in Weakley County.

20-year-old Laquisha Safay Simmons was arrested late Friday night in Martin, after Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings made a traffic stop for failing to use a turn signal.

Deputy Eddings noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car and as he attempted to search the vehicle, Simmons ignored commands to turn around to face him.

As Eddings and another officer were trying to detain her, Simmons resisted and put something in her mouth, which was later found to be a cigarillo pack containing a gram of marijuana.

Simmons is charged with Simple Possession of Marijuana, Tampering with Evidence, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Use Turn Signal, No Seat Belt, and No Proof of Insurance.