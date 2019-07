The flushing of fire hydrants will begin on Monday in Union City.

The annual flushing by the Public Works Department will take about two to three months for both the city and rural hydrants.

Kevin Harris, with Public Works, said the flushing will begin around the water plant and move out.

Residents could see some discoloration in their water, along with low pressure, but both will be brief in time.

Harris said the Public Works Department will flush over 800 hydrants during the annual project.