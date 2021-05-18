Hydro-Gear to open new manufacturing facility in Huntingdon, creating 375 new jobs

Hydro-Gear, a power equipment drive systems manufacturer, is locating a new operation in Huntingdon.

Governor Bill Lee, Senator John Stevens, and State Representative Tandy Darby were on hand Tuesday as company officials announced it will invest $10 million and create 375 new jobs.

The Huntingdon facility will be the company’s fourth U.S. location.

Hydro-Gear was founded 30 years ago in Sullivan, Illinois as a joint venture with the initial focus of producing transmissions for outdoor power equipment manufacturers.

Today, the company designs and manufactures precision drives including hydrostatic transmissions,

transaxles, gear reduction drives, displacement pumps, wheel motors and electric drive systems for various markets.