The I-24 Paducah Exit 4 ramps are expect to open tonight.

Ramps at the busy I-24/U.S. 60 interchange have been closed since July 8 to allow final construction along the ramps, and asphalt paving at connecting points for a new Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) being constructed along U.S. 60.

At this time, KYTC engineers believe the U.S. 60 entry ramps to I-24 at Exit 4 will be the first to open, possibly between 8:00 and 9:00 tonight.

The I-24 ramps to U.S. 60 at Exit 4 are expected to reopen to “near normal” traffic flow by around midnight.

Engineers have indicated opening of the ramps will be something of a slow-motion process through the evening hours as landscaping and other finish work continues. Once concrete barricades are removed from the ramps, a paint truck will have to apply appropriate traffic markings to the pavement along the ramps. This process could take an hour or more per ramp.

Motorists are reminded that construction activities will continue along the U.S. 60 work zone between New Holt Road and Coleman Road in coming weeks, including additional asphalt paving.

The DCD is designed to improve safety and traffic flow along U.S. 60 by eliminating conflict points for left-hand turns. It also improves flow by eliminating a phase at each traffic signal along the DCD.