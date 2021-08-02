I-40 bridge linking Arkansas, Tennessee fully reopens

The Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee has fully reopened ahead of schedule after repairs to a crack that had shut down the span since early May.

TDOT spokesperson Nichole Lawrence says the department reopened the westbound lanes of the Hernando DeSoto Bridge over the Mississippi River to traffic on Monday. The agency hadn’t planned to reopen the westbound lanes until Friday.

The I-40 bridge was shut down May 11 after inspectors found a crack in one of its horizontal steel beams critical for the bridge’s structural integrity.