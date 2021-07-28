I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge to partially reopen August 2nd

The Interstate 40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge over the Mississippi River will reopen under limited traffic August 2nd.

Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright says contractors will have completed all the phase three plating by Friday and will begin to demobilize, break down platforms, and remove equipment and barriers starting with the eastbound direction.

Commissioner Bright says they’ll do this one side at a time as it’s the safest scenario for the workers.

The I-40 eastbound lanes on the bridge are set to reopen Monday morning at 6:00 with the westbound lanes opening sometime Friday, August 6th.

In a statement, Bright said, “We know having the bridge closed has been incredibly inconvenient. We appreciate the public’s patience while our team made the repairs and performed extensive inspections to ensure its structurally sound for many years to come.”

TDOT shares responsibility for the bridge with the Arkansas Department of Transportation. ArDOT handles the inspections, TDOT the repairs.

On May 11th, an ArDOT contractor discovered a crack in the bottom side of the bridge truss during a routine inspection and immediately shut down the bridge.