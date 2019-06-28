Interstate 40 has been shut down in both directions near the Dickson-Cheatham County line after a tanker truck overturned this morning.

WKRN reprts the crash involving the tanker and another vehicle happened this morning around 9:30 just west of the Kingston Springs exit at mile marker 188.

The THP reports the tanker is leaking “hazardous, flammable liquid.” Injuries were reported, and emergency crews are on the scene.

The driver of the tanker was pinned inside for more than an hour before being rescued and airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. An update on his condition was not immediately known.

Sheriff Mike Breedlove said the tanker was hauling methacrylic acid, which is used in some nail primers to help acrylic nails adhere to the nail plate.

The Nashville Fire Department also responded to the scene to help contain the spill.

People in a half-mile radius are beginning evacuated as a precaution. Eastbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 182. Westbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 192.