UT Martin is hosting its seventh annual “I Heart UTM” Week this week to celebrate Skyhawk pride and community support featuring in-person and virtual events for students, faculty, staff and alumni.

The week encourages students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the community to show and display campus pride through unique T-shirts, events, and social media.

“I Heart UTM” Week was planned by the Student Alumni Council and Assistant Director for Alumni Relations and Annual Giving Bethany Hart.

This week’s events include:

Tuesday, April 6, Thankful Tuesday:

Donuts for Donors: 10 a.m. – noon, Boling University Center. Students who write a thank-you card to a UT Martin donor can receive a donut or fruit, as well as “I Heart UTM” swag.

Props for Profs: Students and alumni are encouraged to share photos with their favorite faculty members on social media using the hashtags #propsforprofs. Students can also stop by the Boling University Center from 10 a.m. – noon to write a note to their favorite faculty members, which will be delivered with muffins.

Movie Night at Cine: 9:45 p.m., Cine movie theatre. The UT Martin Flight Crew is hosting a free viewing of “Godzilla vs. Kong” for students.

Wednesday, April 7, Hump Day:

Petting Zoo for Students: noon – 3 p.m., the Quadrangle. UT Martin campus community members can ride camels and visit the petting zoo hosted in the quad.

Virtual Petting Zoo: Students, alumni, faculty and staff are all encouraged to submit photos of their pets on social media using the hashtag #skyhawkpets to be entered in a cutest pet competition.

SGA Softball Game: 7 p.m., Skyhawk Softball Field. The Student Government Association will host a Faculty/Staff vs. Students softball game.

Thursday, April 8, Senior Day:

Senior Drive-Thru: 8 – 10 a.m., Dunagan Alumni Center. Seniors planning to graduate in both May and December can pick up blueberry muffins and Orange Crush sodas. Seniors who donate $20.21 to the Senior Gift Campaign will receive a green giving cord to wear during commencement.

Seniors of Social: Graduating seniors are encouraged to share their favorite UT Martin memories with the hashtag #utmseniorday to show their Skyhawk pride.

Mr. and Miss UTM Election: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Student Government Association is sponsoring an election to crown Mr. and Miss UTM, which will be held online at utm.edu/election.

Friday, April 9, Community Day:

Skyhawk Creed Celebration: Noon, Boling University Center North Patio. Students are invited to celebrate the Skyhawk Creed with food, music and free T-shirt giveaways.

Skyhawks Got Talent: 7 p.m. The Office of Student Life and Multicultural Affairs and Flight Crew are hosting a virtual variety talent show.

Sunday, April 11, I Heart UTM Finale:

SAC Tailgating: 1:30 p.m., Hardy Graham Stadium. Students are invited to stop by the Student Alumni Council tent at the UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech football game for fun swag.

Mr. and Miss UTM: Mr. and Miss UTM will be crowned during halftime at the UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech football game.

“I Heart UTM” T-shirts, which showcase the most iconic UT Martin features, are also available for purchase at alumni.utm.edu/iheartutm.