April 6, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. “I Heart UTM”…

“I Heart UTM” Week this week

“I Heart UTM” Week this week

Terry Bingham, Emma Bruner, and Kinleigh Harris participate in the 2019 “I Heart UTM” week festivities.

UT Martin is hosting its seventh annual “I Heart UTM” Week this week to celebrate Skyhawk pride and community support featuring in-person and virtual events for students, faculty, staff and alumni.

The week encourages students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the community to show and display campus pride through unique T-shirts, events, and social media.

“I Heart UTM” Week was planned by the Student Alumni Council and Assistant Director for Alumni Relations and Annual Giving Bethany Hart.

This week’s events include:

Tuesday, April 6, Thankful Tuesday:

  • Donuts for Donors: 10 a.m. – noon, Boling University Center. Students who write a thank-you card to a UT Martin donor can receive a donut or fruit, as well as “I Heart UTM” swag.
  • Props for Profs: Students and alumni are encouraged to share photos with their favorite faculty members on social media using the hashtags #propsforprofs. Students can also stop by the Boling University Center from 10 a.m. – noon to write a note to their favorite faculty members, which will be delivered with muffins.
  • Movie Night at Cine: 9:45 p.m., Cine movie theatre. The UT Martin Flight Crew is hosting a free viewing of “Godzilla vs. Kong” for students.

Wednesday, April 7, Hump Day:

  • Petting Zoo for Students: noon – 3 p.m., the Quadrangle. UT Martin campus community members can ride camels and visit the petting zoo hosted in the quad.
  • Virtual Petting Zoo: Students, alumni, faculty and staff are all encouraged to submit photos of their pets on social media using the hashtag #skyhawkpets to be entered in a cutest pet competition.
  • SGA Softball Game: 7 p.m., Skyhawk Softball Field. The Student Government Association will host a Faculty/Staff vs. Students softball game.

Thursday, April 8, Senior Day:

  • Senior Drive-Thru: 8 – 10 a.m., Dunagan Alumni Center. Seniors planning to graduate in both May and December can pick up blueberry muffins and Orange Crush sodas. Seniors who donate $20.21 to the Senior Gift Campaign will receive a green giving cord to wear during commencement.
  • Seniors of Social: Graduating seniors are encouraged to share their favorite UT Martin memories with the hashtag #utmseniorday to show their Skyhawk pride.
  • Mr. and Miss UTM Election: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Student Government Association is sponsoring an election to crown Mr. and Miss UTM, which will be held online at utm.edu/election.

Friday, April 9, Community Day:

  • Skyhawk Creed Celebration: Noon, Boling University Center North Patio. Students are invited to celebrate the Skyhawk Creed with food, music and free T-shirt giveaways.
  • Skyhawks Got Talent: 7 p.m. The Office of Student Life and Multicultural Affairs and Flight Crew are hosting a virtual variety talent show.

Sunday, April 11, I Heart UTM Finale:

  • SAC Tailgating: 1:30 p.m., Hardy Graham Stadium. Students are invited to stop by the Student Alumni Council tent at the UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech football game for fun swag.
  • Mr. and Miss UTM: Mr. and Miss UTM will be crowned during halftime at the UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech football game.

“I Heart UTM” T-shirts, which showcase the most iconic UT Martin features, are also available for purchase at alumni.utm.edu/iheartutm.

 

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology