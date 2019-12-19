A multiple vehicle accident in Obion County on Wednesday morning was caused by ice.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Sergeant Chris Richardson told Thunderbolt News, that freezing fog on the North Fork Obion River Bridge led to the accident.

Trooper Richardson said the freezing fog caused numerous accidents from Memphis to Union City.

Due to the number of vehicles involved, the official police report has still not been released.

Trooper Richardson said the crashes were actually a chain event, but no injuries were sustained.

Traffic was brought to one lane for a period of time, then completely halted due to the removal of the damaged cars and trucks on the bridge.