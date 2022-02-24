Ice Causes Travel and Power Outage Issues in the Area

Freezing rain and sleet caused travel issues and power outages last night in the area.

During the late afternoon, streets and roads quickly became covered in the ice, as temperatures fell below 32 degrees.

Trees and power lines also were covered in ice, with the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation reporting over 1,500 outages to homes and businesses due to a downed power pole and downed lines.

Many area school systems were closed today, with Union City students reporting for classes on a delayed basis at 9:20 and UT-Martin starting classes at 11:00.

The Fulton County Transit Authority announced only life-sustaining trips for today. This includes dialysis, wound care, cancer treatments, and other necessary medical procedures.

Forecasts call for temperatures to hit the mid-30’s this afternoon, as the winter precipitation has now moved from the area.