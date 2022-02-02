Ice Storm Warning Issued for Ken-Tenn Area

The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for the Ken-Tenn area.

Weather Service officials say significant icing is expected, with freezing rain accumulations of three-tenths to one half of an inch in Northwest Tennessee, and up to three-quarters of an inch of frozen precipitation in Western Kentucky.

Forecasts say the public can expect power outages and tree damage, with wind gusts expected to be near 30-miles per hour.

During the storm, the area is also expected to see sleet and some accumulating snowfall.

The National Weather Service says travel could be impossible.

Anyone who must travel during this time is encouraged to keep blankets, food, water and a flashlight in their vehicle in case of an emergency.

Counties included in the Ice Storm Warning include Lake, Obion, Weakley, Dyer, Gibson and Henry, along with Fulton, Hickman, Graves, Calloway and McCracken.