January 31, 2023
Ice Storm Warning Issued for Northwest Tennessee Until Thursday Morning

The National Weather Service has now issued an Ice Storm Warning until Thursday morning at 6:00, for counties that include Obion, Lake, Weakley, Dyer, Henry, Gibson, Carroll, Crockett and Madison.

Forecasters say significant icing of up to three-tenths of an inch, along with sleet accumulations of half-an-inch, is possible during the period.

Power outages and tree damage could occur during the warning period, with travel to be nearly impossible.

Charles Choate

