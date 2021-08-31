August 31, 2021
Ida rains temporarily hamper cleanup after Tennessee floods

Cars are stacked on top of each other on the banks of Blue Creek being swept up in flood water, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee days ago and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Authorities say rain from Tropical Depression Ida is temporarily hampering cleanup efforts in Humphreys County, but the extra dousing has brought on no recurrence of any flooding so far.

The Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency said about 2.5 inches of rain fell overnight and showers were expected to continue throughout the day.

Agency spokesperson Grey Collier said things were looking OK as of late Tuesday morning.

The Tennessee National Guard was watching water levels in creek beds and under bridges, and police in flood-ravaged Waverly were on alert for any road flooding.

The August 21 flooding killed 20 people and damaged hundreds of structures.

 

