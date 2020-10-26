Union City police are seeking the identity of the individuals who caused damage at Kiwanis Park on Sunday afternoon.

Surveillance photos show the individuals breaking benches that had been placed at the park.

Investigator Derrick O’Dell said the suspects also set a small fire in the bathroom.

According to Parks and Recreation officials, the damage occurred in Kiwanis Park in downtown Union City between 3:28 and 3:32 on Sunday afternoon.

Photos of the individuals have been placed on our website.

Anyone with any information on the identification of the individuals is urged to contact the Union City Police Department or their Crimestoppers Tip-Line.