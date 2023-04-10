Identity of Fulton County Middle School Student Released

A 13 year old Fulton County Middle School student drowned during a Spring Break trip in Florida on Friday.

The individual in the accident has been identified as 13 year old Cylen Freeman, of Hickman.

In a Twitter post, school Superintendent Patrice Chambers said “it is with a heavy heart that Fulton County Middle School has lost a 7th grade student. This Spring Break tragedy at the beach has broken our hearts”.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports said the individual identified as Freeman, was in the Gulf of Mexico at the time of the accident.

Around 11:30 Friday morning, deputies were called due to a distressed swimmer.

Reports said said surfers had already helped rescue several juveniles, who were struggling in the water about 65 yards offshore.

During the recovery, Freeman could not be located.

Multiple rescue organizations arrived to search, with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit able to locate the body.

Freeman was a member of the Pilots Middle School football and basketball teams, and was also a member of the Middle School and High School track teams.