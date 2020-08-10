Kentucky State Police say the identity of human remains found in Trigg County has led to murder charges.

Post 1 reports said the discovered remains, located last Thursday near Old Rocky Point Road in Cadiz, were identified as 25 year old Cameron Phillips of Powderly, Kentucky.

Autopsy findings showed Phillips had been shot in the head.

During weekend investigations, Post 1 detectives interviewed multiple individuals and collected evidence, which led to the arrest of 31 year old Montie Steeval, of Cadiz.

Reports said Steeval was charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

An investigation is still ongoing by Post 1 detectives.