A Weakley County man was shot and killed by his girlfriend’s son after attempting to break into the home late Tuesday night.

Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says 20-year-old Anthony Perry allegedly broke out the window of his girlfriend’s bedroom and was shot by the woman’s juvenile son.

Perry was pronounced dead at the scene by the county’s investigator for the Medical Examiner’s office.

The body has been sent for an autopsy.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is being assisted in the investigation by the District Attorney’s office and Weakley County Juvenile Office.