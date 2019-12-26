Kentucky State Police have made an arrest in connection to multiple identity thefts across Marshall, McCracken and Graves counties.

Post 1 reports said Troopers obtained warrants for 33-year-old Chester Riley, of Mayfield, following a two-month investigation.

Riley was taken into custody in Mayfield, and found to be in possession of multiple items containing personal information of both known and unknown victims.

The report said Riley was also in possession of one-half gram of suspected methamphetamine.

He is accused of using personal information from numerous people to apply for lines of credit, make purchases, and access online accounts of victims without their consent.

In Graves County, Riley was charged with possession of methamphetamine, and in Marshall County, he is charged with four counts of theft of identity without consent, one count of unlawful use of a computer and one count of fraudulent use of a credit card under $500.

State Police say Riley also has pending charges in McCracken County.