An illegal alien from Mexico has been sentenced to over 10 years in prison for methamphetamine distribution in Tennessee.

38 year old Jesus Vega was given 121 months in federal prison, after Task Force officers recovered 11 pounds of methamphetamine from a truck in Decatur County in August of 2018.

The driver of the truck identified Vega as the leader of a Memphis drug trafficking organization, which supplied methamphetamine and heroin in West Tennessee.

Two months later, investigators intercepted and seized 31 pounds of methamphetamine at Vega’s home.

With other co-conspirators of the Memphis organization also indicted or convicted, reports indicated over 400 pounds of methamphetamine and five kilograms of heroin have been recovered in Memphis, or destined for Memphis.