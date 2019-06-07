Two illegal aliens from Union City have been sentenced to federal prison following drug and deportation charges.

40 year old Armando Alcazar-Ortiz and 37 year old Christino Alcazar-Ortiz were each handed down 120 month sentences, for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and illegal reentry into the United States after previous deportation.

The two were charged following an investigation by the Union City Police Department and Drug Enforcement Agency in April of 2017.

Both men were part of a drug trafficking organization that was focused on Obion County, with ice methamphetamine sales locations at multiple locations in Union City and Jackson.

The investigation used confidential informants and electronic surveillance, including wiretaps on phones used by the defendants.