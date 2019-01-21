Two illegal immigrants charged with raping a Dyer County woman appear in Dyersburg City Court Tuesday afternoon.

A release from the Dyersburg Police Department says officers were called to West Tennessee Healthcare in reference to a 20-year-old sexual assault victim needing treatment.

The victim told police she had been raped by two Hispanic males on January 14th at the suspect’s apartment located in Dyersburg.

The victim identified 20-year-old Javier Nava Hernandez, of Tiptonville, and 26-year-old Jose Luis Rubio-Servin, of Dyersburg, as the suspects.

According to the release, while being interviewed by detectives, both Hernandez and Rubio-Servin said they were in the United States illegally.

This past Friday, Rubio-Servin was arrested by the Dyersburg Police Department at his job at El Patio Restaurant in Dyersburg, and Hernandez was arrested by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at his job at El-Potrillo in Tiptonville.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was notified of the men’s claim of being in the country illegally, and their arrests.

Both men are being held at the Dyer County Jail pending their appearance in Dyersburg City Court Tuesday afternoon at 4:00.