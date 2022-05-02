Illegally Placed Signs Being Removed From Kentucky Right-of-Way

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews in District 1 are preparing to make another sweep, to remove illegal signs placed on state highway right of way.

Highway personnel will be picking up illegally placed signs during the week to prepare for the start of mowing season.

Political candidates, residents, business operators and property owners along U.S. Highways and Kentucky state routes, are reminded no signs are allowed on right of way other than official highway signs and items approved by permit.

Political campaign signs, and other illegal signs, can create hazards by blocking sight distance or distracting drivers, particularly at intersections.

With May primary races, and the traditional yard sale season ramping up, the public should place all such signage outside the right of way.

Transportation officials say it is also is illegal to attach signs to official highway signs, highway markers or utility poles.