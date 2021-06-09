Illinois Man Arrested After Attempting to Enter Closed Union City Business

An Illinois man was taken into custody following a complaint from a Union City business.

Police reports said officers were called to Tennessee Podiatry, on East Reelfoot Avenue, where a male subject was trying to enter the closed business.

At the scene, officers located 34 year old Jason Shelander, of Lake Zurich, going through a vehicle belonging to an employee.

Reports said Shelander told police the business building was his house, and he was wanting to go to sleep.

The owner of the vehicle, Amber Haynes of Hickman, told police that Shelander had made several attempts to enter the business through the front and back door, and windows.

The report stated Shelander had located five dollars in Ms. Haynes console, but dropped the money when officers arrived.

He was charged with burglary of an automobile and attempted burglary of a business.