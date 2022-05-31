Illinois Man Charged With Killing Father at Tennessee Rest Area

An Illinois man is charged with killing his father at a Tennessee rest area.

An investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents, Marion County deputies, and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers resulted in the arrest of 30 year old Micah McElmurry, of Decatur.

On Friday evening, officers were called after 55 year old Micheal Monroe Woods Jr., of Columbia, Missouri, was found deceased in a rest area bathroom, located on I-24 near the 160 mile marker.

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that led to the arrest of McElmurry on one count of criminal homicide.

He is being held in the Marion County Jail on no bond.