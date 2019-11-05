An Illinois man has been charged in connection with the rape of a McCracken County teenager.

In October, the Sheriff’s Office received information from the Metropolis Police Department regarding the possible rape of a teenage female.

Detectives from Metropolis had already began investigating 47 year old Nathan Anderson, for crimes he had committed in Illinois.

During their investigation, they discovered he had committed the same acts in several other states, including Kentucky.

It was determined that Anderson had committed several sexual crimes against a female teenager within McCracken County over approximately 14 months.

On Monday, Anderson was located in Paducah by Metropolis and McCracken detectives, and was arrested and charged with one count each of 3rd degree rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and unlawful transaction with a minor.

It is believed that Anderson committed similar crimes against the same juvenile in at least four different states.