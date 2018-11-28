The Union City School System has announced that student scores have increased over the past year.

Union City Communications Director Mike Hutchens said seniors have already surpassed last years graduating class in ACT composite scores, by posting a 22.63.

This score is ranked seventh in all of Tennessee and first among West Tennessee school districts.

The report also showed that 17 seniors have made a 30-or-better on the ACT, with two juniors also passing the mark.

Three Union City High School students have made a 35 on the ACT, which is one point from being a perfect score.

High school principal Jacob Cross called the final year students, a phenomenal class of seniors, with 64 of the 107 students making a 21-or-above on the ACT, which qualifies them for the HOPE scholarship.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...