The Fulton County School System held ceremonies on Tuesday morning, honoring the addition of the national motto at their campus buildings.

Along with the first day of classes, staff members were each presented framed “In God We Trust” plaques to display in their rooms.

The high school also displayed the motto in the opening to the gymnasium, while the middle school motto is displayed above the entrance into the building.

A bill passed by the Kentucky State Legislature required all public school’s to display the national motto in a prominent place beginning this school year.

High school principal Ellen Murphy said she was in agreement with the new state law, and glad to display the motto on the campus.